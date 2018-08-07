'Juvenile' shark bites girl at North Carolina beach

A girl in North Carolina was bitten on her calf by a shark Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to 911 call logs released to ABC News by Brunswick County dispatchers, the girl was in the water off Bald Head Island Beach. The 911 caller, who identified herself as a surf instructor, said she heard the girl scream.

"I work on the beach here as a surf instructor, so I just saw it happen," the caller told the 911 dispatcher. "She was on the sandbar and she screamed and her dad automatically picked her up."

The girl, who wasn't identified, was brought to shore on a surf board and taken to a local hospital.

The Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety said in a statement to the Associated Press that the girl was "bitten by something believed to be a juvenile shark" and that the wound wasn't life threatening.

Bald Head Island Village Manager Chris McCall said first responders identified the bite as that of a shark based on the type of wound sustained, ABC Wilmington affiliate WWAY reported.