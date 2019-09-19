Kansas City man moves in with shelter dog, plans to stay there until she gets adopted

Sep 19, 2019, 11:14 AM ET
PHOTO: Scott Poore moved in with Queen at the Great Plains SCPA on Sept. 17, 2019 to help her get adopted.PlayKMBC
A Kansas City man is now shacking up with a shelter dog in an effort to help her get her adopted.

Scott Poore has been living with a 3-year-old terrier mix named Queen at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas since Tuesday, but plans to stay for however long it takes.

He hopes by living with her, and bringing attention to her story, Queen will have an easier time getting adopted.

PHOTO: Scott Poore moved in with Queen at the Great Plains SCPA on Sept. 17, 2019 to help her get adopted. KMBC
"I’m gonna stay here until we find her not just a home, but the perfect home," Poore said in a Facebook video announcing his decision to move into the shelter.

"She wants a best human friend," he said. "It’s all about Queen."

Queen has been living at the shelter for more than 400 days and, according to Poore, hasn’t had the easiest upbringing.

PHOTO: Queen has been at the Great Plains SCPA for more than 400 days without being adopted. KMBC
But since living at the shelter, she’s received the appropriate medical care and is ready to move in with a family.

Poore said the perfect home would, ideally, have no other dogs and no small children.

"I just can’t figure out why she’s not getting adopted," he told ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC.

PHOTO: Scott Poore said he will stay with Queen in the shelter until she finds her forever home. KMBC
He hopes a generous soul will come forward soon because the shelter life has been weighing on Queen, like it does most animals.

"She's just been slowly declining in the shelter environment because I see her every day I’ve noticed those changes," Poore told KMBC. "Queen is really speaking for all long term shelter dogs and shelter cats, they’re kind of the forgotten ones."