A Kansas City man is now shacking up with a shelter dog in an effort to help her get her adopted.

Interested in Animals? Add Animals as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Animals news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Scott Poore has been living with a 3-year-old terrier mix named Queen at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas since Tuesday, but plans to stay for however long it takes.

He hopes by living with her, and bringing attention to her story, Queen will have an easier time getting adopted.

KMBC

"I’m gonna stay here until we find her not just a home, but the perfect home," Poore said in a Facebook video announcing his decision to move into the shelter.

"She wants a best human friend," he said. "It’s all about Queen."

Queen has been living at the shelter for more than 400 days and, according to Poore, hasn’t had the easiest upbringing.

KMBC

But since living at the shelter, she’s received the appropriate medical care and is ready to move in with a family.

Poore said the perfect home would, ideally, have no other dogs and no small children.

"I just can’t figure out why she’s not getting adopted," he told ABC Kansas City affiliate KMBC.

KMBC

He hopes a generous soul will come forward soon because the shelter life has been weighing on Queen, like it does most animals.

"She's just been slowly declining in the shelter environment because I see her every day I’ve noticed those changes," Poore told KMBC. "Queen is really speaking for all long term shelter dogs and shelter cats, they’re kind of the forgotten ones."