Kanye West's Twitter account suspended for 'incitement to violence'

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after a post on his account appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David only hours after he made anti-Semitic remarks and praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner as of only five weeks ago, tweeted in response to the now-deleted post Kanye West -- also known as Ye -- made on Thursday night.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

It was not immediately clear how long the troubled rapper would be suspended for.

Kanye West was reinstated to Twitter on Nov. 21 after Elon Musk took over the company and reinstated a number of high-profile accounts of users who had previously been banned or restricted under the platform's guidelines that were in place before Musk's takeover.

Only hours before Kanye West's suspension from the platform, he was quoted as saying "I like Hitler" in an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist and firebrand Alex Jones -- all this only a week after he had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and former president Donald Trump.

“I see good things about Hitler," Kanye West said in the interview with Jones. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler ... But [the Nazis] did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Jones responded by disagreeing with the rapper, called the Nazis "thugs and said that he does not think ”Hitler was a good guy.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the Anti-Defamation League CEO immediately responded on Twitter and called Ye "a vicious antisemite" who puts "Jews in danger."

Ye has caused controversy over the past several months by making a series of anti-Semitic remarks. Just last month, Adidas -- among other companies -- ended their partnership with the rapper over hateful speech Kanye West had made, a move that the company said would cost them up to $246 million in profits this year.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum also weighed in on Twitter shortly after the interview but made no mention of the rapper or his statements.

"Under Adolf Hitler's leadership and imbued with his racially motivated ideology, the Nazi regime was responsible for the mass murder of 6 million Jews and millions of other victims. Learn the history."