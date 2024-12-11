Kayaker who faked death and fled US taken into custody in Wisconsin: Officials

Ryan Borgwardt, the husband and father who authorities said faked his own death and fled the U.S., is back in custody in Wisconsin, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll will announce more details at a news conference at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday.

An undated booking photo of Ryan Borgwardt. Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

The case began on Aug. 11, when Borgwardt texted his wife that he was turning his kayak around on Green Lake and heading to shore soon, Podoll said.

But the dad of three never came home.

Green Lake County authorities and volunteers search for missing kayaker Ryan Borgwardt. WBAY

Responders found Borgwardt's overturned kayak and life jacket in the lake and believed he drowned, officials said.

Crews scoured the lake for weeks using divers, drones, sonar and cadaver K-9s, but never found him, officials said.

Green Lake County authorities and volunteers search for missing kayaker Ryan Borgwardt. WBAY

In October, investigators discovered Borgwardt's name had been checked by law enforcement in Canada two days after he vanished on the lake, the sheriff said.

Authorities also learned Borgwardt had been communicating with a woman from Uzbekistan, the sheriff said.

An undated photo of Ryan Borgwardt, who authorities believe faked his own death in a Wisconsin lake and fled to Europe. Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

Borgwardt's other suspicious behavior included: clearing his browsers the day he disappeared, inquiring about moving funds to foreign banks, obtaining a new passport and getting a new life insurance policy, the sheriff said.

Authorities determined Borgwardt was alive out of the country, but didn't know exactly where he was located. Authorities made contact with a woman who speaks Russian, and on Nov. 11, they reached Borgwardt through that woman, authorities said.

Borgwardt told police he was safe but didn't reveal his location, the sheriff said.

Ryan Borgwardt filmed a video of himself at the request of authorities. He said he is safe but did not reveal his location. Released by Green Lake County Sheriffs Office

Podoll said Borgwardt did reveal to them how he faked his death.

"He stashed an e-bike near the boat launch. He paddled his kayak in a child-sized floating boat out into the lake. He overturned the kayak and dumped his phone in the lake," the sheriff said. "He paddled the inflatable boat to shore and got on his e-bike and rode through the night to Madison, [Wisconsin]. In Madison, he boarded a bus and went to Detroit, and then the Canadian border. He continued on the bus to an airport and got on a plane."

One of the reasons Borgwardt picked Green Lake is because it's one of the deepest lakes in the state, Podoll said.