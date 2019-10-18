In the spirit of anti-bullying, Kellogg's created a one-of-a-kind box of cereal that's bringing everyone together.

The company announced the new, limited-edition "All Together Cereal," that combines six different mini cereal boxes inside one large purple box, for its partnership with GLAAD as an official sponsor of Spirit Day.

At Kellogg Company, we're ALL TOGETHER taking a stand against bullying, and we're proud to support #SpiritDay. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/EB0eb3Z5Ob pic.twitter.com/DrsuHvG9KE — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

The specialty cereal box brings six of the famous Kellogg mascots and cereals inside the same carton, "as a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you're from or who you love," the company announced in a press release Thursday.

Each carton includes some of the brand's most popular cereals including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats and Corn Flakes.

As part of #SpiritDay we are launching a new “All Together Cereal” and donating $50,000 to support GLAAD’s anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/oFb3iSGmvZ pic.twitter.com/QwumdUdLuP — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

"All Together Cereal" is available for $19.99 while supplies last online at Kelloggstore.com.

The brand will also donate $50,000 to support GLAAD's anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

"At Kellogg, we are firmly committed to equity and inclusion in the workplace, marketplace and in the communities where we work and live," Priscilla Koranteng, vice president, global talent and chief diversity officer, said in a statement. "We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table."