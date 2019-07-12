Musician R. Kelly has been arrested on federal child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said the pop star was arrested Thursday on 13-count indictment.

"R Kelly was arrested in Chicago tonight on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned today in the Northern District of Illinois," the attorney's office said in a statement late Thursday. "The indictment includes charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice."

It is not clear as of yet what other charges are included in the indictment

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kelly was arrested by the New York Police Department, which will eventually bring him to New York City, a police source told ABC News.

The charges are the latest in a number of legal issues for Kelly this year. The singer, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is also facing 10 counts of felony criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims, after being arrested by the Cook County Sheriff's Department in March. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

He has also dealt with a number of child support issues.