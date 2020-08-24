Kellyanne Conway, longtime Trump adviser, to leave White House Trump's 2016 campaign manager says she is leaving to focus on her family.

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, will depart the White House at the end of the month.

In a statement posted to social media, Conway said she was leaving her post to focus on her family.

"Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months," she said. "As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans."

"For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she added.

Conway served as Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and is currently counselor to the president.

News of Conway's departure was first reported by the Washington Post.

Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway, a notable critic of Trump, is also stepping back from his role with the Lincoln Project, an organization whose aim is to defeat the president in November.

"So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus," he posted to Twitter. "Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately."

Conway's daughter has shared frequent posts about her mother and father on social media, and has also become a critic of Trump.