This year's Kentucky Derby winner, Country House, will not race in the Preakness Stakes due to health concerns, according to his trainer.

The champion horse is currently coughing and his blood profile is not normal, his trainer, Bill Mott, told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.