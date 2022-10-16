1 killed, 12 injured after car crashes into Los Angeles taco stand

Three people are currently listed in critical condition.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of crashing into a taco stand on Friday, killing one person and injuring 12 others, authorities said.

The suspected driver was traveling eastbound when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the westbound lane, crashing into a group of people at the taco stand, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Three out of the 12 people injured are in critical condition, police said.

Police searched for the suspected driver for over an hour after she fled the scene, according to law enforcement.

The driver reportedly returned to the scene and turned herself in. She was booked at the Pomona City Jail.

Police charged the suspect with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run.