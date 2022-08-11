1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside 24 Hour Fitness: Police

No motive is known, police said, calling it an isolated incident.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at a Northern California gym, police said.

The three people hurt self-transported to hospitals and are expected to survive, Brentwood police told ABC News.

The gunshots rang out just before 2 a.m. outside a 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, which is about 55 miles east of San Francisco.

In this screen grab taken from Google Maps Street View, the 24-hour Fitness gym is shown in Brentwood, Calif. Google Maps Street View

The "altercation" began inside the gym, on or near basketball courts, and carried out into the gym's front parking lot where it "escalated," police said.

At least two people pulled out guns and fired multiple shots, police said, citing surveillance video.

One of the four people shot, a man in his 20s, died at the scene, police said.

No motive is known, according to police, who called it an isolated incident.

One suspect has been detained but no arrests have been made, police said.