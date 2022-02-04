1 killed, 3 injured in Alabama tornado

Their mobile home was blown across County Road 30 in Hale County.

A woman was killed and three others were critically injured on Thursday when a tornado touched down in Hale County, Alabama, according to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weede.

The victims' mobile home was blown across County Road 30, Weede said, adding that all four had to be dug out of the rubble.

In a tweet Thursday, the National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was heading toward Sawyerville, in Hale County.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, according to Weede.

About seven or eight other people across the county sustained minor injuries, according to Weede.