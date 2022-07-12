2 killed, 3 others injured in separate robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California

At least three robberies are believed to be completed by the same suspect.

Two people were shot and killed, and three others injured, during six separate robberies at several 7-Eleven stores in Southern California on Monday morning.

At least three robberies are believed to be completed by the same suspect, according to ABC News Los Angeles station KABC .

Four of the six robberies involved shootings, KABC reported. Law enforcement officials are investigating how the shootings might be linked.

The Brea Police Department responded to a call at 4:18 a.m. that a 7-Eleven employee was shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead on the scene, the department said on Twitter.

In this image from video released by the Brea Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, July 11, 2022. Brea Police Department via AP

Brea police said they believe the suspected gunman also robbed a 7-Eleven in La Habra 20 minutes later, shooting a customer and a worker. Brea and La Habra are both located in Orange County.

Upland police said an armed robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven in Upland at 12:37 a.m. and the suspect stole drinks, including bottles of wine, and $400 to $500 in cash, KABC reported.

Santa Ana police said it's very likely that the same armed suspect fatally shot a man at one of the stores in the city about three hours later, at 3:25 a.m.

A customer at a 7-Eleven in Riverside was shot around 1:50 a.m., with police saying the victim was in grave condition, according to KABC.

Brea police released images of the suspect on Twitter. He can be seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering.

It's unclear if the shootings were connected to Free Slurpee Day, celebrating the chain's July 11 -- 7/11 -- birthday.