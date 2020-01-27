Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know about the other victims Seven others were with Kobe Bryant and his daughter when the copter crashed.

NBA great Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were just two of the nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Southern California Sunday.

The flight, which left from Orange County, California, was headed north when it crashed around 10 a.m. local time in Calabasas.

Bryant was on his way to a basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

As the world grieves the Los Angeles Lakers legend, here's what we know so far about the others killed.

John Altobelli

College baseball coach John Altobelli -- whose daughter was a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant -- was on the helicopter at the time of the accident.

Altobelli worked at Orange Coast College for 27 years and was known to be a mentor to players, according to the school.

Head baseball coach John Altobelli in an undated photo released by the Orange Coast Collage. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif. Jan. 26, 2020. Orange Coast College via AP

"He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach," the school's athletic director, Jason Kehler, said in a statement on Sunday. "The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Altobelli family during this time of tragedy," Kehler said.

"We have lost a member of our OCC family, and our hearts are broken," the college president, Angelica Suarez, added in a statement. "Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus - a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community."

A makeshift memorial lies on home plate at the Orange Coast College baseball field in Costa Mesa, Calif., Jan. 26, 2020, for Orange Coast College baseball Coach Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa who were killed in the helicopter crash that also killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP

"John Altobelli was a great coach and man," tweeted Barry Faulkner, a sportswriter at the Daily Pilot in Southern California. "I worked closely with him for more than a dozen years covering his OCC program. Huge heart. Great sense of humor and passion for the game, his players and his family. RIP Alto. Truly a legend."

Keri Altobelli

The Altobelli family also confirmed the death of John Altobelli's wife, Keri Altobelli.

Alyssa Altobelli

Alyssa Altobelli, one of the Altobellis' daughters, was also on the flight, which left no survivors.

Alyssa was a basketball teammate of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, according to People Magazine.

John and Keri Altobelli are survived by two other children, son JJ and daughter Alexis, according to the Brewster Whitecaps, a Cape Cod baseball team for which John Altobelli was a coach.

Christina Mauser

Christina Mauser was a mother, wife and a girls' basketball coach.

As a top assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team, she coached Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli, another coach told The Los Angeles Times.

Mauser also was an assistant coach for the eighth grade girls basketball team at the Harbor Day School in Orange County.

Mauser's husband, Matt Mauser, wrote on Facebook, "My kids and I are devastated."

"We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy," he wrote Sunday. "Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."

ABC News has not yet confirmed the deaths of the other three victims.

