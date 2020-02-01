Kobe Bryant to be honored at memorial by his Philadelphia-area high school Bryant graduated from Lower Merion and went straight to the NBA.

Emotional return to court for LA Lakers after Kobe Bryant's death Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant will be honored Saturday at his former high school by the school's basketball teams, nearly a week after his shocking death.

The varsity boys and girls teams at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, will pay tribute to Bryant at 1 p.m. in the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium, according to a statement from the school.

Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The other victims were identified as Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, her daughter Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The tribute will take place between the girls and the boys game.

Basketballs, flowers, letters, and jerseys are left at a memorial for former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant in this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa., after Bryant, a former student, was killed in a helicopter crash. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bryant graduated from Lower Merion, located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, in 1996 and went straight to the NBA.

Gregg Downer, who was Bryant's coach throughout high school, will be in attendance.

"Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat," Downer said in a statement, referring to the school's nickname for its basketball team.

The high school memorial is among the countless that have poured in since his death. On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court for their first game since the tragedy. Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.

File - Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant speaks at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pa. on Jan. 26, 2002, where Bryant's high school jersey, number 33, was retired during a ceremony. Douglas M. Bovitt/AP

LeBron James spoke in a pre-game ceremony to honor Bryant.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years," James said.