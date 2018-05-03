Kroger supplier recalling 35,000 pounds of ground beef that may contain hard plastic

A Kroger supplier has recalled more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef that it says could be contaminated with foreign particles including hard plastic.

Interested in Recalls? Add Recalls as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Recalls news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

JBS USA is recalling the meat because it "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers," the USDA said in a statement Wednesday. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

The agency said the products should be thrown away or returned.

The recalled products were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia to be sold to retail stores there under more than a dozen different labels and varieties, including "Kroger Ground Beef," "All Natural Laura's Beef" and "JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck," according to the USDA.

The recall was issued after a customer complained of finding blue plastic pieces in one of the manufacturer's products.

It's unclear how the meat may have become contaminated, the USDA said, and the products also were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia.

JBS, based in northern Colorado, did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional comment.