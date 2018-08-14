Jared Kushner — and a two-word email he authored in response to Paul Manafort on help getting a banker a job in the new administration — are now part of the body of evidence federal prosecutors have built in their case against the former Trump campaign chairman.

The invocation of Kushner’s name is the first time the president’s son-in-law has come up during Manafort’s trial in Alexandria, Virginia, for multiple financial crimes, including charges of bank and tax fraud.

Manafort awaits a separate trial in Washington, D.C, scheduled to begin in September.

According to a new exhibit submitted into evidence on Monday, Manafort -- who resigned from his role as chairman of the Trump campaign months earlier -- emailed Kushner on Nov. 30, 2016, with three recommendations for senior administration positions in then-President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Among the potential candidates was Federal Savings Bank founder and CEO Stephen Calk, who Manafort primarily endorsed as a candidate for Secretary of the Army.

Kushner replied "On it!" within hours, according to the emails.

James Brennan, a vice president at the Federal Savings Bank, testified earlier this week that around the time the email was sent, Manafort secured $16 million in loans from the Federal Savings Bank, even though he says Calk knew Manafort was lying about his finances.

Jose Luis Magana/AP, FILE

"The loan closed because Mr. Calk wanted it to close," Brennan said on Monday.

Brennan also testified that he rated Manafort’s loan application a "4," the highest level of risk the bank would consider because he was under pressure from Calk to keep his assessment in an acceptable range.

"Calk was an active supporter of the campaign since April," Manafort wrote in his 2016 email to Kushner. "His background is strong in defense issues, management, and finance."

Manafort also noted Calk’s past role as an economic adviser to the Trump campaign and prior television appearances.

None of the people Manafort suggested in that email were ultimately hired to work in the Trump administration.

Prosecutors did not suggest that Kushner was aware of any financial ties linking Manafort and Calk, or that the Trump administration actively considered any of Manafort’s suggestions.

Kushner has met twice with special counsel prosecutors as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign, a source familiar with the meetings confirmed to ABC News earlier this year. The source added that, in the two times Kushner has met with investigators, it was in the role of witness – not as a target.

ABC News reached out to a lawyer for Kushner, but did not immediately receive a response.

The defense for Manafort rested Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

ABC’s Matt Mosk and Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report