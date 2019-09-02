The annual Labor Day parade in South Plainfield, New Jersey, was canceled after homemade explosives were found near a wooded area along the parade route, according to authorities.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, had been scheduled to march in the 62nd annual parade, which had been scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m.

The parade was scrapped after a man who makes homemade, firework-like devices left a half dozen of the devices on his property near a wooded area along the parade route, authorities said.

Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

The property owner, who was described as being in his 50s, was taken into custody and is expected to be charged, police said. His name was not immediately released.

S PLAINFIELD BORO: Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time. https://t.co/MjwvfrrMrV — South Plainfield NJ (@BoroughofSPlfd) September 2, 2019

Police said the discovery of the explosives was made during an investigation unrelated to the parade and likely had nothing to do with the event.

No direct threat was made against Gov. Murphy or the parade, police said.

South Plainfield is in Middlesex County, about 40 miles southeast of New York City.

The popular parade was expected to feature a line up of marching bands, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, stilt walkers, clowns, uni-cyclists, jugglers and vintage cars, according to organizers. It is sponsored by the South Plainfield Public Celebrations Committee.