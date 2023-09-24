Worker involved in Las Vegas Grand Prix prep dies after sustaining 'major' neck laceration: Police

The incident occurred at the Bellagio Fountains, police said.

A man working on preparations for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix died after sustaining a "major laceration" to his neck, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Bellagio Fountains at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday for an injured worker, police said.

Formula 1 branding as construction takes place on the 3.8-mile, 50-lap course for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, June 1, 2023. Matthew Ashton - Ama/Getty Images

The male worker was transported to an area hospital and subsequently died, police said. His age was not immediately available.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be investigating the workplace incident, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News the worker was involved in the setup for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is occurring on the Strip from Nov. 16 to 18.

The Formula 1 event is set to feature a 3.8-mile track around downtown Las Vegas landmarks, casinos and hotels, including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the Venetian.

ABC News has reached out to Formula 1 for comment.