Lawyers set to appear in hearing for civil suit in death of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito's parents claim her boyfriend's parents knew he had killed her.

Lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie are scheduled to appear in Sarasota County Court in Florida in a hearing to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought by the Petitos.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the parents of Gabby Petito, brought a lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie after their daughter was murdered. The Petitos claim in the lawsuit that Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, told his parents he had killed her before he returned home alone from their trip out West.

The Laundries filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Judge Hunter Carroll is also set to hold a hearing in a wrongful death suit filed by Gabby Petito's mother. Schmidt is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 and is demanding a trial by jury.

Tara and Joe Petito react while the City of North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison speaks during a news conference for their missing daughter Gabby Petito, Sept. 16, 2021, in North Port, Fla. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-county trip last year, documenting their travels on social media. Petito suddenly disappeared on Aug. 25. Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, alone.

Eleven days into the search, Petito's body was found in a remote area in a national park in Wyoming in September. The cause of death was ruled to be strangulation.

In January, the FBI concluded that Petito was murdered by Brian Laundrie, saying that Laundrie wrote in a notebook that he killed her. The notebook was found near his body, along with a backpack and a gun.