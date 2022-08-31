Little League player who fractured his skull heads home to Utah

The 12-year-old said in a video that prayers for his recovery are working.

The Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from a bunk bed has thanked people for their well wishes amid his recovery as he heads back to his home state of Utah.

On Tuesday, in a video posted on the Instagram account set up to document his journey, the 12-year-old, Easton Oliverson, whose nickname is "Tank," said that prayers for his recovery are working.

"Hi everyone, this is Easton -- thank you for all of your prayers," the Santa Clara, Utah, native said. "Please keep praying for me as I continue to get better, I know the prayers and blessings have worked, and that heavenly father is blessing me."

Easton's family has been amazed by his recovery two weeks after major surgery following the accident, and five days after successfully undergoing another procedure to put his skull cap back in, his family documented on Instagram.

Easton Oliverson, known as "Tank", a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered an injury from a fall from a bunk bed, recovers from his injuries at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pa., Aug, 18. 2022. Oliverson Family

Earlier this month, Easton fell off one of the bunk beds in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, right before the Little League World Series and suffered an epidural hematoma, where his fractured skull injury was coupled with a punctured artery outside the brain that caused internal bleeding, according to his father, Jace Oliverson.

The Instagram support page thanked the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for Easton while he was admitted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital. The page said Easton and his mother, Nancy, would head back to Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

"While this is a great step forward, it's bittersweet leaving behind the people that have put their heart and souls into Easton's recovery. THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy," the page wrote.

The Snow Canyon player has seen remarkable support online since his admission to the hospital. Both the Brigham Young University football team and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts posted videos on Instagram wishing the young player well.

Other videos Easton's family posted included two nurses helping him walk down the hospital hallway. "We are at a loss for words. There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good," the caption read.

"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming -- he's getting stronger every day," it added.

