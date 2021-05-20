Lego announces first LGBTQIA+ set will debut on first day of Pride Month

Lego has announced that they that they will be releasing their first LGBTQIA+ set complete with 11 monochrome figures and characters inspired by the iconic rainbow flag.

The set -- called “Everyone is Awesome” -- is launching on the first day of Pride Month on June 1 and the 346-piece model stands at 10.24 cm tall (about 4 inches) with a depth of 12.80 cm (about 5 inches).

“I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” set designer Matthew Ashton, who is vice president of design, said in a statement from the company. “Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The company says that each of the 11 monochrome figures have their own individual hairstyles and personalities that are meant to represent people across the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We’ve made sure to include black and brown colors to represent the broad diversity of everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Ashton. “We’ve also added in the pale blue, white and pink to support and embrace the trans community as well. I purposely put the purple drag queen in as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

But why now?

“The starting point for this was my feeling that we, as a society, could be doing more to show support for each other and appreciate our differences,” said Ashton. “I think by taking small steps and having products like “Everyone is Awesome” out there and people representing the LGBTQIA+ community, it allows everybody to see that things do get better over time and there is a place for everybody. That’s what’s been so important to me in getting this set out with a message that we can be really proud of.”

Ashton said that the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and amongst the brand’s adult fans.

According to Lego, the company partners with Workplace Pride, Stonewall and Open for Business to help “shape strategies to support employees who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies across the company.”

Lego also supports UK-based charity, Diversity Role Models which works to educate children about inclusivity and empathy in order to build supportive and inclusive future generations.

Said Ashton: “If I had been given this set by somebody at that point in my life, it would have been such a relief to know that somebody had my back. To know that I had somebody there to say “I love you, I believe in you. I’ll always be here for you. So, in a way, this set is not just for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s for all of the allies – parents, siblings, friends, schoolmates, colleagues etc. – out there as well … We all have the right to be accepted, to be loved and also to be creative. With this set, we hope to show that we care, no matter who you are."