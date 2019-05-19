Life-threatening tornado outbreak, flash flooding possible Monday in Southern Plains

May 19, 2019, 6:02 AM ET
PHOTO: An EF-2 tornado touched down in Geronimo, Okla., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, as the Plains were hit by severe weather. PlayComanche County Emergency Management. Aerial Media Consultants LLC
WATCH Tornadoes touch down in several states

The second day of an outbreak of severe weather Saturday brought 10 reported tornadoes to to the Plains, part of 38 reported tornadoes since Friday.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

In addition to the tornadoes, widespread damaging winds have been reported, with gusts as high as 78 mph in parts of Oklahoma on Saturday.

There was a tornado watch in effect Sunday morning for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi until 10 a.m. Central time as a line of powerful storms with widespread damaging winds moved through the region. There were reports of a dangerous and large tornado in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, early Sunday morning.

The severe risk will be less intense Sunday, but it will move east into some major population areas. However, attention will turn immediately to the next system, which will bring another round of severe weather.

PHOTO: Dry air colliding with moist air will likely lead to tornadoes in the Plains on Monday. ABC News
Dry air colliding with moist air will likely lead to tornadoes in the Plains on Monday.

On Monday, a new system will develop off the High Plains and slide east into the Southern Plains. The dry line will interact with an increasingly moist and unstable air mass that will develop across parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Unfortunately, that means very favorable conditions for violent severe weather in parts of this region.

PHOTO: Violent tornadoes, very large hail and destructive winds are all possible from northern Texas to southern Kansas on Monday. ABC News
Violent tornadoes, very large hail and destructive winds are all possible from northern Texas to southern Kansas on Monday.

There is a moderate risk for severe weather in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including Oklahoma City, on Monday. There is a chance for violent, long-track tornadoes, destructive winds and very large hail in this region. Additionally, damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes will be possible across parts of the Southern Plains from Midland, Texas, to Wichita, Kansas.

In addition to the severe weather threat, torrential rain will likely cause flash flooding, especially in parts of this region already saturated from storm activity the last few months.

Locally, 4 to 6 inches of rain is possible in parts of the Southern Plains over the next few days. Torrential rain, causing flash flooding, combined with potentially extremely dangerous severe weather, will likely make this a life-threatening weather event in parts of this region.

PHOTO: The highest rainfall totals will be through central Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri. ABC News
The highest rainfall totals will be through central Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri.

The severe weather threat will move into parts of eastern Texas to western Illinois on Tuesday. However, the atmosphere will begin to lose some of the ingredients that are needed to have widespread intense severe weather.

PHOTO: There is also the potential for severe weather in the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening. ABC News
There is also the potential for severe weather in the Midwest and Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, there is a separate severe weather threat on Sunday for parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including parts of the Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia metro areas.

Storms will likely fire up during the afternoon and persist into the evening hours. Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes are possible.

Comments