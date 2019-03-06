Seattle police jokingly warn man who swiped $600 in Girl Scout cookie sales of vengeance-seeking tots

Mar 6, 2019, 12:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Seattle Police are searching for a man who stole $600 in Girl Scout cookie sales from a troupe selling outside a grocery store on March 3, 2019.PlaySeattle Police Department
A man in Seattle was more interested in cash than Thin Mints or Samoas when he encountered a troop of Girl Scouts selling cookies over the weekend.

And now the shady suspect has got more than the law on his tail.

The man ran up and swiped a money bin containing $600 from a group selling the coveted cookies in front of a QFC grocery store in Seattle on Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. He then fled on foot, police said.

PHOTO: The seven Girl Scout cookies are seen here.The Washington Post/Getty Images, FILE
The seven Girl Scout cookies are seen here.

In releasing a surveillance photo of the man, who was wearing a bright-colored hoodie with a jacket over it at the time of the theft, police in Seattle offered a light-hearted response to the cruel criminality.

In a press release titled "To the Man Who Stole $600 From a Girl Scout Cookie Table: We Cannot Stop Them; Your Only Hope is to Turn Yourself In," investigators requested that the public contact detectives if the recognize the man so that they can take him into custody before "highly-mobile teams of Girl Scouts armed with bows, poison-tipped arrows, and a Terminator-like unflinching dedication to relentlessly pursuing their target do."

Additional information on the heartless cash grab was not immediately available.

