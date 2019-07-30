While any other child might have cried and run away from a charging lion, this little visitor completely kept his cool at the zoo.

Obtained by ABC News

A video of the encounter shows a lion at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans stealthily crouching and making its way toward a little boy who is sitting with his back facing the glass.

As the boy turns around, the lion suddenly pounces, hitting the protective glass between them repeatedly with his paws, as seen in the video.

But the boy barely flinches at all, smiling at the lion, as a woman carries another young child toward the glass, looking on in awe.