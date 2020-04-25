When each state's stay-at-home order lifts Opening each state will be decided by its governor.

With economies in tatters and novel coronavirus cases starting to plateau in many areas of the U.S., governors are starting to discuss ending stay-at-home orders -- many of which have been in place for over a month.

But reopening states to business is a difficult and controversial topic. Should states reopen too early, coronavirus cases may spike again, undoing the good social distancing did for weeks. Should they continue to stay closed, small businesses across the state may never recover and fiscal crises could grip many states.

President Donald Trump initially asserted his own authority to reopen states, before later demurring and saying governors would act independently with guidance from the federal government.

Here is a look at when stay-at-home orders will be lifted across the country:

Alabama: Gov. Kay Ivey has not announced whether Alabama will extend its stay-at-home order past its April 30 expiration date.

Alaska: Gov. Mike Dunleavy allowed nonessential businesses to reopen for regular business hours, with varying restrictions by sector, on April 24. Many travel and fishing restrictions have also been lifted.

Arizona: Gov. Doug Ducey’s office has yet to decide on a reopening plan, but said an announcement will come this week.

Arkansas: Gov. Asa Hutchinson never put an official stay-at-home order in place and has announced he hopes to ease some closures on May 4. He will announce when restaurants can accept dine-in customers on April 29.

California: An indefinite stay-at-home order is in place, per Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis announced the state will transition to a "safer-at-home" order April 27. Businesses such as salons, dog groomers, personal trainers and elective medical services will be allowed to open May 1. On May 4, offices may reopen with 50% capacity.

Connecticut: Gov. Ned Lamont extended his state's stay-at-home order until May 20.

Delaware: Gov. John Carney extended a stay-at-home order until May 15.

District of Columbia: Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Washington, D.C.'s stay-at-home order was extended through May 15.

Florida: The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30. No announcement for reopening has been made, but Friday was the last day for Gov. Rick DeSantis' reopening task force to the offer recommendations, with an announcement likely this week.

Georgia: The state has earned widespread criticism, even from the president, after Gov. Brian Kemp said businesses like gyms, hair salons, and barber shops could open on April 24 with theaters and restaurants to open on April 27.

Hawaii: Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Monday that Hawaii’s stay-at-home order will probably be extended past April 30.

Idaho: Gov. Brad Little announced his plan to reopen the state beginning on May 1 and proceeding with four steps through June 13.

Illinois: Gov. Alex Perez reports Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he will extend the state’s stay-at-home order until at least May 30.

Indiana: Gov. Mike Holcomb said elective surgeries may resume April 27 and he planned to lessen restrictions in early May.

Iowa: The state does not have a stay-at-home order.

Kansas: Gov. Laura Kelly said she is moving forward with the goal of reopening the state on May 3 if crucial guidelines are in place.

Kentucky: Gov. Andy Beshear's stay-at-home order is currently indefinite.

Louisiana: Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to release a new executive order April 27 that could loosen restrictions.

Maine: Gov. Janet Mills extended the state of civil emergency to May 15 last week.

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan's stay-at-home order is currently indefinite.

Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker closed schools and day cares for the rest of the academic year, but has yet to comment on the upcoming May 4 stay-at-home expiration date

Michigan: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay-at-home order by two weeks on Wednesday, with a new end date of May 15.

Minnesota: Gov. Tim Walz has projected May 4 as a reopening date.

Mississippi : Gov. Tate Reeves announced the current statewide stay-at-home order will expire on April 27.

Missouri: Gov. Mike Parson chose not to extend the state's stay-at-home order, set to expire on May 4. On that day, businesses like salons and gyms may reopen.

Montana: Gov. Steve Bullock said the state's stay-at-home order will be lifted Sunday, and certain nonessential businesses can begin to reopen beginning April 27.

Nebraska: The state does not have a stay-at-home order.

Nevada: Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a press conference on April 21 that there is no firm date when businesses will be allowed to reopen.

New Hampshire: Gov. Chris Sununu said in a press conference April 21 that he’s leaning toward extending the state's stay-at-home order past May 4.

New Jersey: The state's stay-at-home order is in place indefinitely.

New Mexico: On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 15.

New York: Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the stay-at-home order until May 15.

North Carolina: Gov. Roy Cooper extended the stay-at-home order until May 8 and said non-essential businesses are to remain closed.

North Dakota: The state does not have a stay-at-home.

Ohio: The state's stay-at-home order will expire May 1. Gov. Mike DeWine said he'll announce further steps on April 27.

Oklahoma: Gov. Kevin Skitt began reopening the state with lifted restrictions on barber shops, nail salons, spas, elective surgeries and state parks on April 24 and movie theaters, gyms and restaurants will be allowed to reopen May 1.

Oregon: Gov. Kate Brown announced April 20 that her office would finalize a reopening plan the week of May 4.

Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf announced a phased reopening set to begin on May 8.

Rhode Island: Gov. Gina Raimondo announced in a press conference April 21 the stay-at-home order would be extended to May 8.

South Carolina: South Carolina does not have a stay-at-home order.

South Dakota: South Dakota does not have a stay-at-home order.

Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee said the state’s stay-at-home order would expire on April 30.

Texas: The state's stay-at-home order will end April 30. Gov. Greg Abbott will make an announcement on the state's next steps on April 27.

Utah: The state does not have a stay-at-home order.

Vermont: Gov. Phil Scott extended the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Virginia: Gov. Ralph Northam extended the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee released a plan to reopen businesses no earlier than May 4 on contingencies of a slowing of the spread of the virus.

West Virginia: The state's stay-at-home order is in place indefinitely.

Wisconsin: Gov. Tony Evers announced the state's stay-at-home order was extended to May 26.

Wyoming: The state does not have a stay-at-home order.