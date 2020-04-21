Transcript for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on protests against COVID-19 closures, state disparities

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont. Governor, thank you so much for joining us. First question, across the country including in Connecticut tonight there have been protests by people who are pushing for the economy to reopen. What do you say to those people who want the economy open now? You're rushing things. It'll make it worse for the long term. We've got a plan to reopen the economy carefully. And we're following actually the lead of the pence covid counsel down in Washington, D.C. In terms of how we open this up on a strategic basis that keeps people safe. You mentioned what's being said out of Washington. How do you square what you see as the path forward with how the president sees the path forward? He's made clear he wants the economy open as quickly as possible. Yep. Leaving that aside, the covid council, they've got a phased way that we get the economies open again, starting with retail and essential and then non-essential, do that on a safe basis, use masks wherever possible if you're in close contact, say, a barber or nail salon, fever testing for the big manufacturing like we have in Connecticut with Pratt & Whitney and electric boat. I think there's a thoughtful way we are going to give people back to work, and I've got to give people a sense of direction. We're going to get it done and get it done safely. At this point do you have a ballpark idea, an aspirational date when you think you could reopen Connecticut for people going back to work? I think we can start reopening Connecticut may 20th. But then it's going to phase in over a period of time. The governors are leading on this, which is how I think it should be. But we also need good guidance from the federal government. Guidance in terms of testing protocols, help in terms of purchasing things. There the federal government can be really helpful. How do you assure them that we're considering health and the economy with equal intensity? Nobody wants to get this economy open again more than I I know what it's meaning to small business. I know what it's doing to our I understand that. But a false start, getting people back too soon and then having a second wave of this, that would be a body blow to the economy we couldn't handle. And governor, final question. These demonstrations we've seen over the weekend and this evening have ratcheted up for many people in this country the tension that exists because of covid-19 and people's concerns about getting the economy going. What would you say specifically to them, not just to the people of your state but to the country? As Dr. Albert KO, who's leading our way out of this, said the other day, before you protest why don't you take a walk through one of our icu units? Why don't you see the agony these folks are going through? On a ventilator, desperate to -- it's like a one-ton person sitting on your chest. This is like a new thing we've never had to deal with before. We're going to do it, we're going to get it done, get on the back side of this, we'll get the economy moving again, you'll have your job, but it won't work if we don't do it safely. Governor, to you, your family, your great state, godspeed. Thank you, sir. Thanks, Byron.

