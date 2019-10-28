As winds reach extremely dangerous levels in Southern California, the Getty fire in Los Angeles is exploding in size and forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Interested in Wildfires? Add Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Burning in the hills north of Los Angeles' famous Getty Center, the fire has consumed 400 acres. The Getty Center and Getty Villa are safe, but many houses were on fire.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in Los Angeles from the 405 freeway to the ocean -- which spans some of the most expensive real estate in the city. Southbound lanes of the 405 freeway, the busiest highway in the country, are now closed.

Christian Monterrosa/AP

Gene Blevins/Reuters

In Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, fire crews put out fires on multiple homes early Monday as the sky glowed orange from the flames and dense smoke.

Horrible situation on #tigertail right now in #Brentwood - have counted 6 homes on fire and there’s likely more. The #GettyFire continued to burn out of control in the hills of Brentwood. Stay with @ABC7 for live coverage pic.twitter.com/u8IZM9eN1c — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) October 28, 2019

NIGHT BRUSH FIRE 10/28/19 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter using night vision technology to assist @LAFD with the #GettyFire in the Sepulveda Pass. Follow @LAFD for updates. pic.twitter.com/CDsgGHVjUw — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) October 28, 2019

LeBron James said he was among those forced to evacuate from his home overnight.

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Throughout the day, the conditions in Los Angeles will be extremely dangerous for fire growth.

Dry Santa Ana winds are expected throughout the day, leaving Angelenos in an extremely critical fire risk area. Gusty winds and dry conditions can cause an existing fire to behave erratically and any spark could quickly expand into a major blaze.

Wind gusts already reached 66 mph in the Los Angeles area early Monday.

The Getty fire is just one of the dangerous blazes burning in the Golden State.

In Northern California, the Kincade Fire has been burning since Wednesday night and has consumed over 54,000 acres in the heart of wine country.

All Sonoma County public schools are closed Monday and Tuesday due to the dangerous fire.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Current look at the #kincadefire right now. We’re currently in Windsor where the fire is quickly spreading. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/EIZcmtD5ix — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) October 28, 2019

Rough winds, including a 93 mph gust, contributed to the Kincade Fire rapidly growing over the weekend. Containment fell from 10% to 5%.

Over 90 structures have been destroyed and tens of thousands are still threatened. Two firefighters have suffered burn injuries.

Deputy’s view on Hwy 128 and Ida Clayton road. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/qC9JXnCpJc — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) October 28, 2019

Winds are forecast to weaken in Northern California on Monday, but critical fire conditions are expected to return to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing gusts up to 40 mph.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Matt Gutman and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.