Hurricane Hilary live updates: Catastrophic flooding expected in Southwest
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Southern California.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for more than 42 million Americans in Southern California, as Hilary is expected to be the first tropical storm to hit the region since Nora in 1997.
Hilary is a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds up to 130 mph.
Rain will start to reach Southern California and southern Arizona later Saturday and continue into Monday.
Flood Watches are in effect from Southern California and Arizona to Oregon and Idaho and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in Southern California on Sunday.
Latest headlines:
Southern California expected to see tropical storm winds Sunday
Winds from Hilary will reach tropical storm strength in Southern California on Sunday afternoon as the storm passes by.
Heavy rainfall is expected across the southwestern U.S., peaking late tonight through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of 10 inches, are expected across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada. Dangerous to catastrophic flooding is expected.
Elsewhere across portions of the western U.S., rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, resulting in localized, some significant, flash flooding.
-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke
Hurricane Hilary downgraded to a category 3 storm
Hurricane Hilary has entered cooler water and is starting to weaken, now a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds reaching 125 mph as it moves north-northwest at 16 mph.
Landfall is expected in Mexico on Sunday. The storm is then expected to be at tropical storm strength as it enters southern California, marking the first tropical storm in Southern California since Nora in 1997, more than 25 years ago.
Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected in Southern California.
Rain from Hilary should reach California later Saturday. Early morning monsoonal showers have lead to flash flooding Saturday morning, but that is not associated with Hilary.
-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke