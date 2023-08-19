Hurricane Hilary live updates: Catastrophic flooding expected in Southwest

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Southern California.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for more than 42 million Americans in Southern California, as Hilary is expected to be the first tropical storm to hit the region since Nora in 1997.

Hilary is a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds up to 130 mph.

Rain will start to reach Southern California and southern Arizona later Saturday and continue into Monday.

Flood Watches are in effect from Southern California and Arizona to Oregon and Idaho and tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in Southern California on Sunday.