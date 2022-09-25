LIVE UPDATES
Tropical Storm Ian live updates: System expected to undergo rapid intensification to hurricane
Ian is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida.
A storm system heading toward the U.S. is forecast to be a major hurricane as it nears Florida this week.
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly intensify on Sunday as it goes over warm tropical waters in the Caribbean Sea. It will then strengthen as it tracks north through the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the fifth hurricane of the Atlantic season.
The storm is currently forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida or the Florida Panhandle by midday Thursday, potentially strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches. Though there is uncertainty about the hurricane's track and intensity.
The National Hurricane Center has advised residents of Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula to have a hurricane plan in place and to closely follow forecast updates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also declared a "state of emergency" for the entire state, with storm conditions "projected to constitute a major disaster." The emergency order means members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby.
Caribbean Islands to start experiencing effects from Ian by Monday
Caribbean islands such as Jamaica and Grand Cayman will start to experience the effects from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian within the next 24 hours, forecasts show. The islands will experience conditions such as heavy rain, possible flash flooding and storm surge.
The storm system will begin to rapidly intensify overnight into Monday before it closes in on western Cuba on Monday night.
As of 2 p.m., the sustained winds in the tropical storm remained at 50 mph as it moved west-northwest at 12 mph, the center about 265 miles away from Grand Cayman.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for Grand Cayman and western Cuba, while tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect in other portions of both islands.
As a hurricane, Ian is expected to peak at a Category 4 before weakening slightly as it looks to make landfall on the west coast or panhandle of Florida in the coming days.
There is still some uncertainty to the track Ian will take once the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.
The center of the storm and the worst of the impacts could end up heading toward the western coast of Florida's peninsula, including the Tampa area. The other possible scenario has the storm moving more due north and bringing a possible landfall along the Florida peninsula, impacting cities like Panama City and Tallahassee with more direct effects.
The storm will begin to impact the Florida keys and the southern portions of the state by Tuesday night.
-ABC News' Dan Peck
Gulf Coast, Tampa Bay area particularly vulnerable to hurricanes, expert says
Tropical Storm Ian is marching toward the Gulf Coast of the U.S., a region quite vulnerable to hurricanes.
The underwater geology of the Gulf of Mexico is what makes the Gulf Coast particularly unguarded to the massive influx of seawater, Michael Brennan, acting deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, told ABC News.
The symmetry of the Gulf of Mexico, with its shallow, sloping continental shelf, allows the storm surge to be pushed even higher onto land, Brennan said.
Because the land around the Gulf Coasts is typically flat, that exacerbates the flooding even more and allows the storm surge to travel farther inland, Brennan said.
"Of all of the hazards of hurricanes –- winds, rain, storm surges –- surges are what can cause the largest loss of life," Brennan said.
The Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area, one of the regions bracing for Ian, is especially vulnerable to storm surge flooding but has avoided a direct hit from a strong hurricane since 1921.
Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, has calculated the 100-year flood height in the Tampa Bay area at 6.5 feet. There are more than 125,000 homes in the region currently situated below that flood level.
-ABC News' Max Golembo
Gov. Ron DeSantis urges residents all over Florida to prepare for storm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is imploring Floridians to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, no matter which side of the state they live on.
While Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast or panhandle of Florida in a matter of days, DeSantis warned those not in its direct path against a false sense of security.
"Just don't think that if you're not in that eye, that somehow you don't have to make preparations," DeSantis said during a news conference on Sunday. "The last thing we want to see you see it start to really bear east quickly and then have folks who are not prepared."
DeSantis, who has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, will be requesting assistance from FEMA, he said.
About 2,500 Florida Nationals Guardsman have been activated to respond to the storm.
-ABC News' Miles Cohen
NASA to decide whether to take Artemis rocket off launchpad
NASA engineers will decide on Sunday whether to remove the Artemis rocket from the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Officials plan to meet at 7 p.m. to look at the latest data and determine how soon or if they need to take Artemis off the launch pad.
The launch of the rocket has already been postponed twice — once in August due to technical glitches and another earlier this month due to a fuel leak.
If the launch is not delayed again, the attempt to launch on Oct. 2 will remain in place.
-ABC News' Gina Sunseri