Alex Murdaugh sentencing live updates: Disgraced SC attorney faces 30 years to life in prison

Murdaugh was found guilty in the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son.

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning after being convicted of murdering his wife and their youngest son.

The bodies of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family's estate in June 2021, authorities said.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty Thursday on all charges -- two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commitment of a violent crime.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Clifton Newman said the court would reconvene at 9:30 a.m. ET for sentencing. Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for the murder charge.