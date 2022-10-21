Steve Bannon sentencing updates: Former Trump adviser faces up to 2 years

DOJ seeks 6 months' jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice is seeking six months in prison and a fine of $200,000 when Steve Bannon is sentenced this morning, according to a court filing Monday.

The adviser to former President Donald Trump was convicted in July on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, after he refused to appear before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

"From the time he was initially subpoenaed, the Defendant has shown that his true reasons for total noncompliance have nothing to do with his purported respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, or executive privilege, and everything to do with his personal disdain for the members of Congress sitting on the Committee and their effort to investigate the attack on our country's peaceful transfer of power," prosecutors said in Monday's filing. "[Bannon's] abject refusal to heed the Committee's subpoena, under the circumstances with which this country is confronted, could not be more serious."

Bannon faces a maximum sentence of one year per count, for a total of two years behind bars.

In his own sentencing memorandum Bannon asked that he be sentenced to a period of probation and is seeking a stay of any sentence pending appeal of his conviction.