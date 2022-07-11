DOJ reveals investigators interviewed Trump's attorney in connection with Bannon contempt case

He said Trump did not invoke executive privilege over Steve Bannon's testimony.

The Justice Department revealed in an early Monday morning court filing that federal investigators interviewed former President Donald Trump's attorney Justin Clark two weeks ago in connection with Steve Bannon's criminal contempt case.

Prosecutors say that Clark confirmed in the interview that at no point did Trump ever invoke executive privilege over Bannon's testimony -- and directly contradicted other claims made by Bannon's defense team in their case.

They further suggest Bannon's recent efforts in conjunction with Trump to offer to finally testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are no more than a stunt to try and make him more a sympathetic figure to the jury he's set to face next week.

"All of the above-described circumstances suggest the Defendant’s sudden wish to testify is not a genuine effort to meet his obligations but a last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability," prosecutors say.

