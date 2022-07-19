Bannon trial live updates: Defense says 'there was no ignoring the subpoena'

Defense tells jury 'there was no ignoring the subpoena'

Bannon's defense attorney Matt "Evan" Corcoran said in his opening statement that "no one ignored the subpoena" issued to Bannon, and that "there was direct engagement by Bob Costello," Bannon's attorney, with the House committee, specifically committee staffer Kristin Amerling.

He said Costello "immediately" communicated to the committee that there was an objection to the subpoena, "and that Steve Bannon could not appear and that he could not provide documents."

"So there was no ignoring the subpoena," Corcoran said. What followed was "a considerable back and forth" between Amerling and Costello -- "they did what two lawyers do, they negotiated."

Corcoran said, "the government wants you to believe … that Mr. Bannon committed a crime by not showing up to a congressional hearing room ... but the evidence is going to be crystal clear no one, no one believed Mr. Bannon was going to appear on Oct. 14, 2021," and the reasons he couldn't appear had been articulated to the committee.

Corcoran told the jury that the government has to prove beyond a reasonable that Steve Bannon willfully defaulted when he didn't appear for the deposition on Oct. 14, 2021 -- "but you'll find from the evidence that that date on the subpoena was the subject of ongoing discussions" and it was not "fixed."

In addition, Corcoran told jurors, you will hear that "almost every single one" of the witnesses subpoenaed led to negotiations between committee staff and lawyers, and often the appearance would be at a later date than what was on the subpoena.

Corcoran also argued that the prosecution may have been infected by politics, telling the jury that with each document or each statement provided at trial, they should ask themselves: "Is this piece of evidence affected by politics?"