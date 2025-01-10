California fires live updates: Santa Ana winds rage as death toll rises

There are currently five wildfires still burning around Los Angeles county -- Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, Hurst and a new one called Kenneth.

The Santa Ana winds are gusting over 80 mph overnight in the mountains outside of Los Angeles with the Malibu Coast gusting to 46 mph overnight.

The strongest winds have happened overnight and are expected to begin to relax this afternoon and evening.

The dry weather, however, is not expected to improve as relative humidity will continue to be 7% to 15% for most of southern California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a “critical” fire risk for parts of southern California and an “elevated” fire risk for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A red flag Warning will continue Friday through 6 p.m. PST for Los Angeles and a high wind warning for all of southern California from Los Angeles to San Diego is in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Much calmer winds are predicted for this evening -- only in the single digits for most areas -- but it looks like another strong Santa Ana wind even is forecast next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.