California fires live updates: Santa Ana winds rage as death toll rises

The fire which ignited Thursday afternoon is spreading in the West Hills area.

ByJon Haworth
Last Updated: January 10, 2025, 7:18 AM EST

At least 10 people are believed to be dead -- with the LA County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise -- as a series of devastating fires grow uncontained across Southern California amid dry and windy conditions, leaving officials scrambling to contain the historic destruction.

Thousands of firefighters are battling at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the Los Angeles area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 19,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and remains zero percent contained. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 13,000 acres and zero percent contained. More than 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as the infernos spread.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved a federal major disaster declaration for Los Angeles County.

27 minutes ago

Santa Ana winds rage as death toll rises

There are currently five wildfires still burning around Los Angeles county -- Palisades, Eaton, Lidia, Hurst and a new one called Kenneth.

The Santa Ana winds are gusting over 80 mph overnight in the mountains outside of Los Angeles with the Malibu Coast gusting to 46 mph overnight.

The strongest winds have happened overnight and are expected to begin to relax this afternoon and evening.

The dry weather, however, is not expected to improve as relative humidity will continue to be 7% to 15% for most of southern California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a “critical” fire risk for parts of southern California and an “elevated” fire risk for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A red flag Warning will continue Friday through 6 p.m. PST for Los Angeles and a high wind warning for all of southern California from Los Angeles to San Diego is in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Much calmer winds are predicted for this evening -- only in the single digits for most areas -- but it looks like another strong Santa Ana wind even is forecast next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

