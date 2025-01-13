California fires live updates: LA area faces 'particularly dangerous situation'

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned late Sunday that the week was beginning with a forecast for a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" for new wildfires, even as the firefight against the several fires still burning continued.

"Emergency responders are ready tonight. Pre-positioned firefighters and engines are spread around Southern California," he said on social media. "Stay safe. Be ready to evacuate if you get the order."

Firefighters work to clear a firebreak as the Palisades Fire, one of several simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County, burns in Mandeville Canyon, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Jan. 12, 2025. Ringo Chiu/Reuters

The warning, which comes from the National Weather Service, says that the fire risk is high in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties amid strong winds, a lack of recent rainfall and relatively low humidities. The warning begins Monday night and runs through Wednesday morning, the service said.

It's is the fourth of its kind in three months, Newsom said. The first came ahead of the Mountain Fire in Ventura, which destroyed 243 structures. The second preceded the Franklin Fire in Malibu, which destroyed 20 structures.

And the third preceded the Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have now destroyed thousands of homes and structures, he said.