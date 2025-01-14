Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration

This is the second event in two weeks the former first lady will have missed.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, her office confirmed to ABC News.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement.

This is the second presidential event in two weeks that the former first lady will have missed. She was noticeably absent from former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Washington National Cathedral, where she would have been assigned to sit next to Trump.

Former President Barack Obama, U.S. President George W. Bush, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Mike Pence attend the State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Michelle Obama's planned absence was first reported by the Associated Press.

Michelle Obama has attended every inauguration since 2009, including Trump's first swearing-in ceremony in 2017.

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the US Capitol with First Lady Melania Trump and Michelle Obama, in Washington, D.C. Rob Carr, Pool via AFP via Getty Images, FILE

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President-elect Donald J. Trump greets First Lady Michelle Obama on the West Front of the US Capitol before he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, D.C. Tom Williams/AP, FILE

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the inauguration, as will former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. They all also attended Carter's funeral service.