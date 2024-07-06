Beryl live updates: Storm expected to slam into Texas coast as hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is targeting the Gulf Coast of Texas after dealing a destructive blow to several islands in the Caribbean and the resort coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl is projected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall just north of the U.S.-Mexico border late Sunday into Monday morning.

Beryl, the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in history, killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands -- including Grenada and Carriacou -- before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.