As residents in Louisiana hunker down due to Francine, Keith Turi, the associate administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Association, warned of potential hazards in the wake of the storm.

"What many people don't know is that some of the most dangerous times are those hours right after the storm passes, when you've got high floodwaters or power lines down or even operating a generator, making sure you're doing that safely and keeping it away from your home," Turi told ABC News Live's Kyra Phillips.

Turi said the agency has been coordinating with state and local officials for several days as Francine approached and will be prepared to conduct damage assessments on Thursday.