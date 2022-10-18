LIVE UPDATES
Kristin Smart murder trial live updates: Juries reach verdicts in mystery of missing college student
Smart, a 19-year-old college student, disappeared in 1996.
California juries have reached verdicts in the trial of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores, who are charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart in 1996.
The verdicts are set to be read Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Paul Flores, a former classmate of Smart, was charged with murder, while his father was charged with being an accessory to the crime. Prosecutors say he helped hide Smart's body on his property in Arroyo Grande before moving it in 2020.
Smart went missing walking home from a party at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Her body has never been found, but authorities arrested Paul and Ruben Flores in April 2021 and found alleged evidence related to Smart's murder in their homes.
Paul and Ruben Flores were tried at the same time, but with separate juries hearing the case together. A verdict was reached in Ruben Flores' case on Monday; that decision was sealed until Paul Flores' jury reached its verdict Tuesday and they could be announced simultaneously.
Latest headlines:
How attorneys summed up their case
Jurors began deliberating in the Paul Flores trial on Oct. 4, after hours of closing arguments wrapped.
In his closing argument, defense attorney Robert Sanger told the jury, "There is no evidence of a murder, so that's really the end of it."
"This case was not prosecuted all these years because there was no evidence and there's still no evidence," he said.
The prosecutor, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, tried to show a pattern of behavior by Flores that began with Smart. Two women, Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe, testified during the trial that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Flores in 2008 and 2011, respectively.
"Do you see a pattern here?" Peuvrelle asked the jury, calling Flores a "serial drugger and rapist."
Verdicts to be read Tuesday afternoon
Both verdicts in the Flores' trials will be read at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Monterey County Superior Court.
Juror dismissed after giving confession to priest
A juror in a trial connected to the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart was excused Oct. 13 after the judge learned he had discussed the case with his priest.
Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe excused the male juror from the trial of Ruben Flores Thursday afternoon after he had disclosed to another juror that he discussed his difficulties with making a decision during confession. The other juror then informed the judge in a note through the bailiff.
Juror #262 told the judge he had to "cleanse my body, that's all," and that he "did not discuss the facts of the case."
After being replaced with an alternate, the jury began deliberations from the start.
