Northeast snowstorm live updates: Fast-moving storm to slam major cities on Tuesday
The storm could bring up to 18 inches of snow to parts of the Northeast.
A major winter snowstorm is hitting the Northeast on Tuesday and could wreak havoc on roadways from New York City to Boston.
The fast-moving storm is expected to last only from Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon, but it could bring up to 1 foot of snow to parts of the Northeast.
Latest headlines:
New York City, Boston close schools
New York City's public schools, the largest system in the country, will be closed Tuesday, with classes moving to remote learning, Mayor Eric Adams announced.
This marks the first time in two years that New York City has been under a winter storm watch.
Boston Public Schools will also be closed Tuesday.