Uvalde hearing live updates: Police response was 'abject failure'

'We're trying to preserve life,' commander said on police radio

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw walked through an updated timeline of events from the Uvalde shooting and read aloud from a transcript of police radio communications.

The transcript describes Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo and other officers speculating on the status of those inside the classroom and painstakingly debating whether and how to breach the door.

Nearly an hour after the gunman entered the school, according to the transcript, an officer told Arredondo, "People are going to ask why we’re taking so long."

"We’re trying to preserve life," Arredondo replied, per the transcript.