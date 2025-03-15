Tornado outbreak live updates: At least 18 dead as severe storms hit South, Midwest

Multiple confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi, NWS says
Multiple tornadoes are currently on the ground in Mississippi with two "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watches currently in effect.
A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Mendenhall, in central Mississippi, moving northeast at 45 mph. A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 7 miles west of Tylertown, in south-central Mississippi, moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
A third confirmed tornado was located near Okolona, in northeastern Mississippi, moving northeast at 40 mph
Another particularly dangerous situation tornado watch has just been issued across much Alabama, until 8 p.m. CT. This includes cities such as Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Montgomery.
This new watch is east of the existing watch across much of Mississippi and parts of eastern Louisiana until 6 p.m. CT.