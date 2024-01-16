E. Jean Carroll defamation case live updates: Judge won't delay trial for Trump

Prospective jurors questioned about political leanings

Former President Trump has been twisting and turning in his seat at the defense table as prospective jurors answer the judge's questions about their political affiliations, voting habits, campaign donations, and any experience with sexual assault -- and whether they ever watched The Apprentice or read E. Jean Carroll's advice column in Elle magazine.

As another columnist was known to say, "Only in New York, kids."

One prospective juror, number 68, affirmed that he donated to Trump's campaign, followed him on social media, and believed that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by President Joe Biden.

Prospective juror 63 was excused after he said that his knowledge of Trump's criminal indictments -- of which there are four that the former president is currently facing -- would impact his ability to be fair and impartial.

The majority of prospective jurors signaled they were registered to vote, prompting the judge to ask if they had voted in 2016 and 2020. Trump turned to look at those who answered in the affirmative.

Three prospective jurors said they had donated to Trump's campaign. Eleven said they donated to either the Obama, Clinton or Biden campaigns. At least ten watched The Apprentice.