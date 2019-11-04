E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation over rape accusation denial

Journalist E. Jean Carroll sued President Donald Trump for defamation following his denial of her allegation of rape.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Salute! I'm suing Donald Trump: CarrollvTrump," Carroll added to her bio Monday.

In an excerpt of a book published initially by New York magazine's The Cut in June, Carroll wrote that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.

When she first went public with her allegation, Carroll did not use the term "rape" and has said she struggled with the term, but the lawsuit refers to a "rape" allegation.

The president denied this allegation, saying in a statement, "She is trying to sell a new book -- that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section. Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda."

In an interview with The Hill shortly after, the president said Carroll was "totally lying" and added, "I'll say it with great respect: No. 1, she's not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?"

Yuri Gripas/Reuters, FILE

Carroll's lawsuit asserts these two statements, as well as a third made during the same time period, were false and defamatory.

"I love that. I am so glad I'm not his type. I'm so glad," Carroll said in response, laughing, in June during an interview with Anderson Cooper.

"He's denied all 15 women who have come forward. He denies. He turns it around. He threatens, and he attacks," she later told CNN.

The president has been accused of sexual harassment or sexual assault by at least 17 women and has denied all allegations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.