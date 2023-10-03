LIVE UPDATES
Trump fraud trial live updates: Trump calls case a 'scam,' says he might testify
The former president is facing allegations of defrauding lenders.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.
Trump is back in the courtroom for the second day of the trial, in which he, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth while lowering his tax burden.
Trump has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have described him as a "master of finding value where others do not," arguing that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.
Top headlines:
Judge mixes focus, humor on the bench
Justice Arthur Engoron appears to be enjoying his time overseeing the trial today, including correcting the attorneys for the state on minor issues.
"The correct word is withdrawn, not strike," Engoron interjected at one point, after a state attorney attempted to "strike" the record so he could rephrase a statement.
Later, Engoron smiled and signaled a thumbs-up when the same attorney adjusted his language and "withdrew" his words from the record to rephrase.
The veteran justice, who has served on the bench in New York for more than 20 years, has a reputation as a reliable albeit unusual judge, according to past and former associates.
Trump calls case a 'scam,' says he might testify
Exiting court during the break, Trump told reporters positioned nearby that the financial statements being reviewed in court included disclaimers, which his legal team has argued absolves him of wrongdoing.
"This case is a scam," Trump said during his walk back to court.
When asked if he would consider testifying, Trump said he might.
Ex-accountant addresses 2012-2016 financial statements
An attorney with for the New York attorney general's office spent the first hour of direct examination methodically walking Mazars accountant Donald Bender through the Trump Organization's financial documents from 2012 through 2016.
As he addressed each document, Bender reiterated that the Trump Organization and its trustees were responsible for the accounting principles used in the records, the disclosures in reports, and the information from which the reports were based.
The state appears to be using Bender's testimony to not only get Trump's financials statements into evidence, but also to demonstrate the relatively consistent process the Trump Organization used to compile and finalize their statements of financial condition over a decade.
Judge clarifies statute of limitations remarks
Justice Arthur Engoron, who was a frequent target of Trump's attacks yesterday, began the trial's second day by clarifying some of his closing remarks about the statute of limitations in the case.
After court yesterday, Trump construed his remarks as a victory, suggesting "80% of the cases is over" after leaving court on Monday.
Engoron apologized for his comments and stated that any future real estate deals "restart" the statute of limitations --- meaning that the attorney general's office needs to "connect the dots" to include the evidence about a 2011 deal discussed on Monday.
"I understand that the defendants strongly disagree on this and will appeal on this ground," Engoron said.
He concluded his remarks by reminding counsel not to relitigate issues already decided -- something that Trump's attorneys seemingly did on Day One of the trial.
"This trial is not an opportunity to relitigate what I have already decided ... that is why we have appeals," Engoron said.