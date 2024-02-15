Fulton County updates: Fani Willis takes the stand in contentious hearing with Trump case on the line
DA Fani Willis is accused of profiting from a relationship with a prosecutor.
The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case is set to hear arguments over motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, primarily over accusations from Trump co-defendant Michael Roman that she benefited financially from a "personal, romantic relationship" with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she hired for the case.
Willis and Wade, in a court filing, admitted to the relationship but said it "does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest" and that the relationship "has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."
Top headlines:
- Willis says she didn't consider relationship romantic before hiring
- 'You lied," Willis tells defense attorney who filed allegations
- Wade testifies Willis often paid him back for their travels
- Wade testifies his relationship with Willis began in 2022
- Former employee testifies that Willis, Wade were dating earlier
Court adjourns, Willis will be back on stand Friday
DA Fani Willis stepped off the stand for the day following more than two hours of highly charged testimony.
The DA is scheduled to be back on the stand tomorrow morning for the hearing's second day.
Judge McAfee reviewed other motions for Day 2, then adjourned the hearing until Friday.
Willis did not respond to questions from ABC News after leaving the courtroom.
Willis questioned by lawyers for other co-defendants
After Trump attorney Steve Sadow wrapped up his questioning of DA Fani Willis, the attorneys for other co-defendants got their chance -- but the judge appeared to grow frustrated as defense attorneys attempted to find new lines of questioning.
Allyn Stockton, representing co-defendant Rudy Giuliani, asked Willis about contracts given to Wade's law partners.
"Did Wade's law partners, Bradley and Campbell, also get contracts with the DA's office?" Stockton asked.
"Yes but only for a short time after I first became DA. Then I let them go when my office was properly staffed," she replied.
Harry MacDougald, representing co-defendant Jeffrey Clark, briefly questioned Willis about her financial disclosure form before the judge told him to sit down.
"I don't believe she answered that question, Your Honor," MacDougald said.
"She answered as to specific individual gifts," Judge McAfee, appearing more frustrated, responded. "And you're not listening to my answer either. So we're done."
Willis says she didn't consider relationship romantic before hiring
Pressed further by Trump attorney Steve Sadow, DA Fani Willis testified regarding prosecutor Nathan Wade that she did "not consider our relationship to have become romantic until 2022."
"I don't consider my relationship to be romantic with him before that," she said of Wade's hiring.
Sadow suggested that Wade and Willis have not been truthful about the timing.
When he asked Willis who she told about the relationship, Sadow suggested her "failure" to notify other members of team suggests that the relationship "was not as its been characterized to the court" and "that it started earlier than what they say."
Willis said her and Wade were friends since at least 2020.
"I want to be clear, because my credibility is being evaluated," she said.
Willis testifies early relationship with Wade wasn't romantic
DA Fani Willis was pressed repeatedly by Trump attorney Steve Sadow about whether Willis had a romantic relationship with Wade prior to November 2021.
“I'm asking you whether or not prior to Nov. 1 of 2021, there was a romantic relationship with Mr. Wade?” Sadow asked.
“I didn't consider my relationship with him to be romantic before that," Willis said.
Sadow asked Willis whether Wade visited the condo leased by her friend Robin Yeartie. Willis previously said she took over Yeartie’s lease at one point and paid her rent.
“Would you give us an approximation of how many times Mr. Wade visited you at the condo between the time you moved in and prior to November 2020?” Sadow asked.
“I don't think often, but I don't -- I don't want to speculate,” Willis replied.