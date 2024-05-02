Trump trial live updates: Day will begin with 2nd contempt hearing

Day will begin with 2nd contempt hearing

Two days after Judge Juan Merchan held former President Trump in criminal contempt for nine violations of the limited gag order that prohibits statements about witnesses and others involved in the case, the judge will hold a hearing this morning to determine whether to hold Trump in contempt again and fine him $4,000 for making four additional out-of-court statements about the jury and known witnesses in the trial.

Judge Merchan on Tuesday fined the former president $1,000 for each of the nine violations -- the maximum allowable fine under state law -- and threatened that future violations could result in jail time.

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume following the conclusion of this morning's hearing.