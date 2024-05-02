LIVE UPDATES
Trump trial live updates: Day will begin with 2nd contempt hearing
Former President Trump returns to court for Day 10 of his hush money trial.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Top headlines:
What to know about the hush money case
Day will begin with 2nd contempt hearing
Two days after Judge Juan Merchan held former President Trump in criminal contempt for nine violations of the limited gag order that prohibits statements about witnesses and others involved in the case, the judge will hold a hearing this morning to determine whether to hold Trump in contempt again and fine him $4,000 for making four additional out-of-court statements about the jury and known witnesses in the trial.
Judge Merchan on Tuesday fined the former president $1,000 for each of the nine violations -- the maximum allowable fine under state law -- and threatened that future violations could result in jail time.
Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume following the conclusion of this morning's hearing.