Tyre Nichols' funeral updates: VP Harris addresses mourners

Nichols died on Jan. 10 after spending three days in a hospital.

Tyre Nichols' family has gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera.

Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating Nichols, was released to the public on Friday and sparked nationwide outrage. Nichols, a young father who loved skateboarding, died on Jan. 10, after spending three days in a hospital.

Five officers involved in the incident have since been fired and charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder.

The funeral service began at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.