LIVE UPDATES
Tyre Nichols' funeral updates: VP Harris addresses mourners
Nichols died on Jan. 10 after spending three days in a hospital.
Tyre Nichols' family has gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera.
Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating Nichols, was released to the public on Friday and sparked nationwide outrage. Nichols, a young father who loved skateboarding, died on Jan. 10, after spending three days in a hospital.
Five officers involved in the incident have since been fired and charged with several felonies, including second-degree murder.
The funeral service began at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Latest headlines:
Harris to family: 'You have been extraordinary'
Vice President Kamala Harris said to Tyre Nichols’ mother and stepfather, “You have been extraordinary in terms of your strength, your courage and your grace.”
“Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God when they hold that child, that that body and that life will be safe,” Harris said. “Yet we have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today. They have a grandson who now does not have a father.”
Nichols died in an "act of violence at the hands and the feet of the people who have been charged with keeping them safe," she said. "This violent act was not in pursuit of public safety."
She said passing The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is "non-negotiable."
Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean attend service
Families of other Black Americans killed by police -- George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Botham Jean -- came to pay their respects at Wednesday’s funeral.
“They’ve come to be with you on this day from all over the country,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said.
VP Harris hugs Tyre Nichols’ mom
Vice President Kamala Harris had a long embrace with Tyre Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, when she arrived at the service.
Harris is sitting next to Wells in the front pew.
-ABC News' Steph Wash
Fellow grieving mom offers condolences
Tiffany Rachal, whose son, Jalen Randle, was shot and killed by an officer in Houston last year, said at Tyre Nichols’ funeral service, “I’m here to offer my condolence to you.”
“I pray that God heal your broken heart,” she said to Nichols' family. “We are fighting together. And all the mothers all over the world need to come together.”