Former Memphis police officers surrender to authorities in connection with Tyre Nichols' death

Nichols was killed Jan. 7 after police pulled him over for a traffic stop.

The five Memphis police officers who were fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 have all surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to Shelby County, Tennessee, jail records.

Memphis police identified the officers last week as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five have been booked into jail.

Charges against the officers have not been announced publicly.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office has announced a 2 p.m. local time press conference.

Officers who were terminated after their involvement in a traffic stop that ended with the death of Tyre Nichols, in a combination of undated photographs in Memphis, Tenn. From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean. Memphis Police Dept. via Reuters

ABC News' Armando Garcia and Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.