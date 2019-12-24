Lizzo Day? Houston mayor wants his city to honor the performer The mayor offered the proposal on Twitter.

Lizzo surprises class that went viral performing her song Getty Images for iHeartMedia, FILE

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his wishes on Twitter to have his city honor performer Lizzo.

"I would like to extend an invite for our city to recognize her in January," he posted

The singer-songwriter, rapper and flautist was born in Detroit but moved to Houston when she began her career. While she has not responded to the invitation from the mayor, she did retweet his proposal and acknowledged her Houston connections in the tweet, listing several Houston-area school districts she presumably attended.

"If you are interested in participating, please contact me and we would love to recognize you for your recent accomplishments," the mayor also tweeted to the star.

It may be more fitting to declare 2019 ‘Lizzo Year’ than just honor her with a day. The performer has had a remarkably successful year, appearing as the musical guest on the most recent episode of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by "SNL" alum Eddie Murphy.

Lizzo performs onstage during a concert on Dec. 6, 2019 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for iHeartMedia, FILE

It was Murphy’s return to the show after 35 years. The episode was the most-watched "SNL" show since 2017, with 9.921 million viewers according to Deadline.

Lizzo, an eight-time Grammy nominee, was also named Time magazine’s entertainer of the year.

After years of struggle, including living in her car, Lizzo emerged as the breakthrough artist of 2019 with her double-platinum hit, "Truth Hurts," and two platinum singles, "Good as Hell" and "Juice."

"Truth Hurts" tied the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a rap song by a female artist. It was on top of the chart for seven weeks, equaling the mark set in 2014 by "Fancy," by Iggy Azaela featuring Charli XCX.

Earlier this month, Lizzo surprised a group of second-graders whose video featuring a kid-friendly rendition of “Truth Hurts” went viral.

"Hey kids! It's Lizzo. I saw the wonderful video that y'all made. Your teacher is very cool," Lizzo said in a message to them on Good Morning America.

ABC News requested a comment from Mayor Turner's office, but has yet to receive a response.

GMA’s Ken Simmons and ABC News’ Mariya Moseley contributed to this report.